Chinese, ROK journalists hold high-level dialogue

The 12th China-South Korea Media High-level Dialogue is held online in Beijing and Seoul on Sept 25, 2020. [Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn]

The 12th China-South Korea Media High-level Dialogue was held online in Beijing and Seoul on Friday.

Representatives from almost 30 mainstream media outlets of China and the Republic of Korea attended the event and conducted discussions surrounding topics including the cooperation on trade, commerce and global public health governance between the two countries in the post-pandemic era.

Xu Lin, minister of the State Council Information Office, urged media professionals from the two countries to report on the innovative cooperation between China and South Korea in fields including health, medical treatment, intelligent manufacturing, big data and 5G.

Especially against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, he suggested that media professionals should pay more attention to the joint efforts by the two countries to fight against the virus to boost mutual understanding and deepen mutual trust.

The forum was held jointly by China Foreign Languages Publishing Administration and the 21st Century ROK-China Exchange Association in South Korea.

Established in 2009, the China-South Korea Media High-level Dialogue aims to boost mutual trust and cooperation between media of the two sides, which take turns to host the annual forum.