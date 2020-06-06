South Korea reported 51 more cases of the COVID-19 compared to 24 hours ago as of 0:00 a.m. Saturday local time, raising the total number of infections to 11,719.

The daily caseload rose above 50 for eight days due to small cluster infections relevant to religious gatherings, night spots, a distribution center and a health product retailer in the metropolitan area.

Of the new cases, eight were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 1,288.

No more death was confirmed, leaving the death toll at 273. The total fatality rate stood at 2.33 percent.

A total of 25 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 10,531. The total recovery rate was 89.9 percent.

Since Jan. 3, the country has tested more than 1 million people, among whom 965,632 tested negative for the virus and 27,954 are being checked.