Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, Jun 6, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

S.Korea reports 51 more COVID-19 cases, 11,719 in total

(Xinhua)    13:53, June 06, 2020

South Korea reported 51 more cases of the COVID-19 compared to 24 hours ago as of 0:00 a.m. Saturday local time, raising the total number of infections to 11,719.

The daily caseload rose above 50 for eight days due to small cluster infections relevant to religious gatherings, night spots, a distribution center and a health product retailer in the metropolitan area.

Of the new cases, eight were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 1,288.

No more death was confirmed, leaving the death toll at 273. The total fatality rate stood at 2.33 percent.

A total of 25 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 10,531. The total recovery rate was 89.9 percent.

Since Jan. 3, the country has tested more than 1 million people, among whom 965,632 tested negative for the virus and 27,954 are being checked.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Liu Ning, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York