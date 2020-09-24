Huawei to open 2nd data center in Chile

SANTIAGO, Sept. 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese technology giant Huawei on Wednesday announced it will open a second data center in Chile at the end of the year to support technological development and promote the South American country as a digital hub in Latin America.

"We are very happy to be launching our second Data Center in the country," said Jason Jin, president of Huawei Cloud & AI in Chile, in a company statement.

"This will bring many benefits to our users. It will help to provide greater security in case of a catastrophe and also allow Chile to prepare for the technological challenges to come in the future," Jin said.

Huawei's new data center will be located in the metropolitan region of capital Santiago and will be operational by the end of 2020, about a year after the company opened its first data center in the Chilean capital.

"Huawei Cloud" will be the only cloud implementing Artificial Intelligence (AI) and big data services in Chile, making it possible for local customer data to be analyzed more quickly through AI clustering, the company said in the statement.

The novel coronavirus pandemic has led to the increase of the use of cloud services in the areas of healthcare, retail sales and home entertainment, according to the company.

Today, the "Huawei Cloud" customer base is diverse, with a presence in the retail, finance, healthcare and education sectors, the company added.