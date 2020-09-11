Angola signs MoU with Huawei to improve higher education

LUANDA, Sept. 10 (Xinhua) -- Angola on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Huawei to improve the teaching and learning process of the country's higher education sector.

Angola's Minister of Higher Education, Science, Technology and Innovation, Maria do Rosario Sambo, said the signing of the MoU with the leading Chinese telecommunications equipment manufacturer, represents a moment of great importance for the ministry she leads.

The memorandum with Huawei mainly aims to enable the improvement of human and infrastructural capacity of the higher education subsystem, the minister said.

The MoU is focused on improving the teaching and learning process of teachers, and on empowering educational institutions to have training service in the information and communication technology sector, the minister said.

"It is also foreseen, in the same perspective of improvement of teaching and learning, to create mechanisms with Huawei for the evaluation of courses in the area of information and communication technologies in the country," Sambo said.

She stressed that the signing of the memorandum occurs at a time when the world faces a crisis caused by the COVID-19 and its brutal impact on the lives of people and education.

"We hope that we can have a positive balance in a year, within the framework of this memorandum now signed and with results that make us all proud of," the minister said.