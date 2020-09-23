China to reopen entry by foreign nationals holding three categories of valid Chinese residence permits

BEIJING, Sept. 23 (Xinhua) -- China announced Wednesday that it will reopen entry by foreign nationals holding three categories of valid Chinese residence permits.

The announcement was jointly made by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the National Immigration Administration.

In view of the current COVID-19 situation and the need of epidemic prevention and control, adjustments are now made to the Announcement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the National Immigration Administration on the Temporary Suspension of Entry by Foreign Nationals Holding Valid Chinese Visas or Residence Permits issued on March 26, 2020, according to Wednesday's announcement.

Starting 0:00 a.m., Sept. 28, 2020, foreign nationals holding valid Chinese residence permits for work, personal matters and reunion are allowed to enter China with no need for applying for new visas, it said.

Holders of the above three categories of residence permits, which expired after 0:00 a.m., March 28, may apply for relevant visas by presenting the expired residence permits and relevant materials to the Chinese embassies or consulates on the condition that the purpose of the holders' visit to China remains unchanged, according to Wednesday's announcement.

The above-mentioned personnel shall strictly abide by the Chinese regulations on epidemic prevention and control.

Other measures in the announcement issued in March will continue to apply.

The Chinese government will continue resuming people-to-people exchanges in a step-by-step and orderly manner while ensuring effective epidemic control, per Wednesday's announcement.