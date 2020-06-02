Chinese medical team exchanges experiences in fighting COVID-19 with Sudan's health emergencies committee

KHARTOUM, June 1 (Xinhua) -- A visiting Chinese medical team on Monday met with members of Sudan's Higher Committee for Health Emergencies to exchange experiences in combating COVID-19.

"The Chinese medical delegation made field visits to get acquainted with the health conditions and the challenges facing the country with regard to fighting COVID-19," Hiba Ahmed, member of the higher committee, said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Chinese Ambassador to Sudan Ma Xinmin, stressed in a statement the continued cooperation between China and Sudan to confront the coronavirus.

China is seeking to support Sudan in the best possible way through exchanging and sharing the experiences in monitoring and controlling COVID-19, Ma said.

The Chinese medical team arrived in the Sudanese capital Khartoum on Thursday from Algeria after ending its two-week anti-coronavirus mission there.

China has offered help to Sudan in its fight against COVID-19.

In late March, the Chinese Embassy in Sudan donated over 400,000 surgical masks to the Sudanese government.

On April 23, Chinese medical experts held a video conference with Sudanese counterparts to share China's experiences in the prevention and treatment of COVID-19.

Sudan's Health Ministry on Monday announced 147 new infections with COVID-19 and 12 deaths, bringing the total confirmed cases in the country to 5,173 and the death toll to 298.