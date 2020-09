On September 14, the Launching Ceremony of Pu'er City's 2020 “Consumption Promotion Month” and the Second Round of “Pu'er Purchase Coupons” launch activity was held.

“Pu'er Purchase Coupons” are divided into two types: electronic coupons and offline physical coupons. Approximately RMB 14.5 million was issued to consumers to stimulate consumption recovery.