Premier Li says China's economy expected to register positive growth in 2020

(Xinhua)    08:22, September 16, 2020

BEIJING, Sept. 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Tuesday said China is set to achieve its main annual targets and register positive GDP growth in 2020.

Li made the remarks when addressing the Special Virtual Dialogue with Global Business Leaders hosted by the World Economic Forum, attended by more than 500 business leaders.

China has managed to quickly bring COVID-19 under effective control while ensuring people's basic living needs, Li said, stressing that this has not been easy for a developing country with 1.4 billion people.

"Such achievements have been made possible by the extraordinary efforts and sacrifices of the Chinese people," Li said.

As things stand, the economy has been on the upturn, with more than seven million new jobs created in urban and rural areas since the beginning of the year, he noted, calling for more hard work to overcome risks and challenges.

