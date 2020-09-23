Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Sep 23, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>Special Coverage >> Godsent Pu'er, Tea Source of the World

Two Places In Pu'er were selected as “Hometown of Yunnan Folk Culture and Art”

(People's Daily Online)    11:11, September 23, 2020

On September 14, the Yunnan Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism announced the selection results of the “Hometown of Yunnan Folk Culture and Art”, including Lancang Lahu Autonomous County and Anding Town, Jingdong Yizu Autonomous County in Pu’er City.

The folk songs and dances in Lancang County are rich and colorful. Lahu Swing Dance is a traditional folk dance for Lahu women to entertain themselves, with a broad mass base and wide influence. The ehtnic song and dance in “three Qings” (Qingyun Village, Qinglian Village, Qingsheng Village), Jingdong is an important cultural card of Anding Town, Jingdong, with a long human history and profound cultural heritage.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Dai Xiaoyu, Bianji)

Add your comment

Full coverage

We Recommend

Hot News

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Most Viewed

Day|Week

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York