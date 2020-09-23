Two Places In Pu'er were selected as “Hometown of Yunnan Folk Culture and Art”

On September 14, the Yunnan Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism announced the selection results of the “Hometown of Yunnan Folk Culture and Art”, including Lancang Lahu Autonomous County and Anding Town, Jingdong Yizu Autonomous County in Pu’er City.

The folk songs and dances in Lancang County are rich and colorful. Lahu Swing Dance is a traditional folk dance for Lahu women to entertain themselves, with a broad mass base and wide influence. The ehtnic song and dance in “three Qings” (Qingyun Village, Qinglian Village, Qingsheng Village), Jingdong is an important cultural card of Anding Town, Jingdong, with a long human history and profound cultural heritage.