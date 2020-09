Recently, the Jingdong Mushroom Sauce, which was developed by relying on the traditional craftsmanship of Jingdong Yizu in Pu'er City, was served on the dining table of urbanites.

This fragrant sauce is made, by the team leaded by Chen Zaiming, the Chief Expert in the Development of Jingdong Wild Mushroom Resources at Zhejiang University, from high-quality ecological mushroom as raw materials through modern scientific processing techniques.