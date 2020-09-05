China sees record heavy truck sales in August

BEIJING, Sept. 5 (Xinhua) -- Sales of heavy trucks in China registered robust year-on-year growth in August to set a new record in years, industry data showed.

Around 128,000 heavy trucks were sold last month, surging 75 percent year on year, according to estimation by auto industry information service provider cvworld.cn.

The figure broke a record set in August 2017, when some 93,700 trucks were sold, and witnessed a five-month streak of sales peaks.

Given the continued boom in the market, cvworld.cn expected the annual sales to set a record high of 1.4 million.