“When Koala Meets Panda” 2020 China-Australia short video contest kicks off

SYDNEY, Sept.2 (People’s Daily Online) -- Initiated by the Consulate-General of the People’s Republic of China in Brisbane and organized by People’s Daily Online Australia, the 2020 China-Australia Short Video Contest officially kicked off on September 1st, 2020. The contest has been held continuously for four years, aiming to deepen the mutual understanding and build the relationship between China and Australia youth.

Xu Jie, Chinese Consul-General in Brisbane (Photo/People's Daily)

This year, the theme of the contest is "Spot the Similarities and Differences: China VS. Australia". Since 2020 has been a very special year, participants are encouraged to make the videos at home or to use previous materials they have.

Dr. Xu Jie, Consul-General of the People’s Republic of China in Brisbane, expressed that he hopes everyone would take this opportunity to enhance understanding, deepen friendship, encourage and support each other, and overcome this difficult period together. “I believe that pursuing a happy and beautiful life is the common aspiration of ‘panda’ and ‘koala’. Let’s work together to promote the stable development of China-Australia relationships”, he said.

The collection period will last for three months from September 1st to November 30th, 2020. Participants need to post their videos on their own social media accounts with the hashtag #koalameetspanda and @one of the event's official accounts:

- Facebook: @whenkoalameetspanda

- Twitter: @koalameetspanda

- Instagram: @whenkoalameetspanda

- TikTok: @whenkoalameetspanda

The same as before, four Individual Awards and one Final Award will be generated. The four winners of Best Story Award, Best Editing Award, Best Experience Award and Best Presentation Award will receive a certificate and a prize of $1000. The most viewed video of these four on Chinese social media platforms will win the final Most Popular in China Award. The final award winner will be invited to a one-week cultural exchange visit.

Just a week before the contest was set to launch, Amy Lyons, Max Silk, and Michael Moryosef, the final winners for the previous three years, shared their experiences of living and studying in China through Youtube Livestream. They exchanged their findings on some cultural differences between China and Australia during the live show and invited young people to join this year.