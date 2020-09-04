New taskforce to attract international businesses to Australia

CANBERRA, Sept. 4 (Xinhua) -- The Australian government has established a taskforce to lure international businesses to the country.

The Global Business and Talent Attraction Taskforce (GBTAT), which will be led by former Property Council of Australia boss Peter Verwer, has been instructed to target the mining, technology, food, medtech, biotech and pharmaceutical industries.

It will focus on companies and "high talent" individuals in the United States, Britain, Singapore and China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

Alan Tudge, the acting Minister for Immigration, declared that "the global context has significantly changed" as a result of the pandemic "and many talented people and businesses will now be looking to places like Australia."

"We will be leveraging our networks abroad, including the Australian diaspora, to help identify opportunities," he told reporters on Friday.

"Australia has always been an attractive destination for talent and investment, but given our relative success economically, from a health perspective and socially, we will be even more attractive.

"We want to capitalize on this and be very focused on attracting key businesses and global super talent to Australia. This will aid our recovery and boost jobs for Australians."

The taskforce will report to Tudge, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg, Employment Minister Michaelia Cash, Industry Minister Karen Andrews and Simon Birmingham, Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment.

"Through this taskforce and the ongoing work of Austrade we will highlight to global businesses that our overall economic management and handling of the COVID-19 pandemic strengthens our reputation as a stable and attractive investment destination," Birmingham said.