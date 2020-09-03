Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Sep 3, 2020
Australia at risk of becoming "dislocated nation" amid pandemic: PM

(Xinhua)    10:44, September 03, 2020

CANBERRA, Sept. 2 (Xinhua) -- Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has warned that Australia is at risk of becoming a "dislocated nation" if domestic borders remain closed.

Morrison on Tuesday called for coronavirus restrictions around Australia to be eased and borders re-opened in time for Christmas, declaring that Victoria has "turned the corner" in its fight against a second wave of infections.

"We must return to the ambitions that we set out in May for that plan to open up Australia again," he told the parliament.

"And by Christmas, we should aim for Australians to be able to go to work, to be able to be with their family at Christmas and to return to visit their friends, and to look forward to a positive 2021.

"We cannot resign Australia to being a dislocated nation under COVID-19."

Strict border restrictions were taken by states and territories.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, who is facing an election on Oct. 31, said on Tuesday that the state's borders could remain closed for the rest of 2020 to travelers from Victoria, New South Wales and Australian Capital Territory.

