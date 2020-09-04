China announces list of anti-Japanese war memorials, historical sites

BEIJING, Sept. 3 (Xinhua) -- China's State Council released a list of 80 state-level anti-Japanese war memorials and historical sites on Thursday when the country commemorated the 75th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.

The new list includes facilities and sites that commemorate prominent battles, martyrs who made outstanding contributions, and renowned foreigners who sacrificed their lives to support the Chinese people during the Japanese invasion of China.

Also on Thursday, the Ministry of Veterans Affairs announced a list of 185 war heroes, martyrs and groups.

In the announcement, the State Council instructed local governments to further enhance the preservation, management and publicity of the facilities and sites, so as to guide the public in maintaining awareness of China's history of resistance and the contributions made by martyrs.

China has previously issued lists of facilities, sites, fallen soldiers and heroic groups to commemorate the country's victory in the war, first in September 2014 and again in August 2015.