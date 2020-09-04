Foreign experts urge joint efforts for world peace as China marks 75th anniversary of WWII victory

BEIJING, Sept. 3 (Xinhua) -- The world order established after the end of the Second World War (WWII) is hard won, and the international society should learn from history, cherish world peace, and oppose hegemonism and power politics, foreign experts have said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday delivered a speech at a symposium in Beijing commemorating the 75th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, said the great spirit of resisting aggression bred during the war is an invaluable source of inspiration, and will always motivate the Chinese people to overcome all difficulties and obstacles and strive to achieve national rejuvenation.

Michael Wood, a British historian and professor of Public History at the University of Manchester, said that on the 75th anniversary of the end of WWII, it is important to remember that China stood with Britain, the United States and the Soviet Union in the fight against fascism.

The defeat of fascism inspired many around the world to work for peace and understanding, Wood said, expressing his hope that governments around the world today "will work together to ensure fairness, justice and progress for all."

Nourhan el-Sheikh, an expert on Asian affairs at Cairo University in Egypt, said that Xi's speech is a kind of reminder for people to learn lessons from the severe historical crisis.

"The negative logic of this war still impacts some countries' policies of foreign affairs and development. There is still a market for imperialism and hegemonism," the scholar said.

"We should be proud of the victory" and avoid coming through such a war once again at all costs, he added.

Christine Bierre, editor-in-chief of France's Nouvelle Solidarite magazine and an expert at Schiller France Institute, said that it is necessary to review China's important contribution to the victory of the World Anti-Fascist War on this day.

To commemorate the historic moment is to remind people that they should not forget the painful lessons of the war, but should cherish and safeguard peace so as not to repeat the tragedy, Bierre added.

Syrian political analyst Hussam Shuaib said that Xi's speech has sent a rational voice to the world to remember history, oppose war and cherish peace.

The CPC has always been committed to peaceful development and the well-being of people, said the expert, adding that history and current reality have proved that as long as Chinese people adhere to the CPC's leadership and the path of socialism with Chinese characteristics, they will surely overcome challenges and difficulties and achieve the goal of national rejuvenation.

Cavince Adhere, a Kenyan international relations researcher, said that with arduous efforts made, China has become a strong and dynamic international actor with benefactor influence around the world.

China is expected to continue to leverage its own narrative of national rejuvenation marked by the provision of wide-ranging public goods and a worldview that places a premium on peace and development, Adhere said.