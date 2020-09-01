Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Sep 1, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Survey shows 74 pct respondents want COVID-19 vaccine

(Xinhua)    16:20, September 01, 2020

BEIJING, Sept. 1 (Xinhua) -- An opinion poll by Ipsos for the World Economic Forum shows about three quarters of the respondents in the world would like to get a COVID-19 vaccine if it becomes available.

The survey included responses from nearly 20,000 people from 27 countries, with the most enthusiasm in China and the least in Russia.

Experts are concerned that more than a quarter of people worldwide would not get a vaccine.

"The 26% shortfall in vaccine confidence is significant enough to compromise the effectiveness of rolling out a COVID-19 vaccine," said Arnaud Bernaert, head of Shaping the Future of Health and Healthcare at the World Economic Forum, in a statement.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York