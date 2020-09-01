Survey shows 74 pct respondents want COVID-19 vaccine

BEIJING, Sept. 1 (Xinhua) -- An opinion poll by Ipsos for the World Economic Forum shows about three quarters of the respondents in the world would like to get a COVID-19 vaccine if it becomes available.

The survey included responses from nearly 20,000 people from 27 countries, with the most enthusiasm in China and the least in Russia.

Experts are concerned that more than a quarter of people worldwide would not get a vaccine.

"The 26% shortfall in vaccine confidence is significant enough to compromise the effectiveness of rolling out a COVID-19 vaccine," said Arnaud Bernaert, head of Shaping the Future of Health and Healthcare at the World Economic Forum, in a statement.