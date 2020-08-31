COVID-19 an opportunity to reform healthcare in Indo-Pacific: Australian report

SYDNEY, Aug. 31 (Xinhua) -- Australian doctors have called for more to be done to support countries in the Indo-Pacific region as they cope with the COVID-19 pandemic, suggesting the crisis could also be an opportunity to reform underdeveloped health services.

In a report published in the Medical Journal of Australia on Monday, a group of doctors outlined the additional challenges developing countries face from the pandemic, including pre-existing battles with other diseases, difficulty conveying public health orders and socioeconomic inequality.

Co-lead authors were Dr. Isobelle Woodruff, a resident medical officer at Monash Medical Centre, and Dr. Rob Mitchell, emergency physician at Alfred Health and PhD scholar at the Monash University School of Public Health and Preventive Medicine.

They pointed out that pre-existing gaps in health care systems are likely to be exacerbated during a public health emergency.

"Most low and middle income countries across the Indo-Pacific score below the average preparedness level and are among the least prepared countries," the report said.

"Low and middle income countries face challenges in personal protective equipment procurement because of supply chain limitations as well as market-based competition with high income countries."

So far, a number of countries in the Pacific have been able to avoid COVID-19 reaching their shores at all by preemptively sealing their borders, during which time they had the opportunity to bolster existing health services.

However, the team said that some countries, which rely on tourism for instance, are likely to see socio-economic repercussions to that approach and it may also affect the supply of essential medical equipment.

Other challenges include that social distancing may be antithetical to the lifestyles of many Indo-Pacific countries "where communal living is common and regular congregation at community meeting places is the norm".

"The pandemic provides a unique opportunity for the Australian Government to advance its commitment to strengthening health care systems and deliver on the promise of its Pacific Step-up," the report said.

"Although local ED clinicians are already demonstrating leadership and adaptability in their surge planning, the pandemic provides an opportunity to build resilience in emergency care systems and enhance future capacity for both routine care and outbreak response."