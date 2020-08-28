Chinese firefighters build "fire-fighting robot" with scrap parts

Firefighters from Aksu, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, have built a 2.2-meter-high "fire-fighting robot" by hand with scrap parts in order to reuse waste.

(Photo/Liu Mengjia)

"Wow, this robot is so domineering!" On Aug. 26, in a fire rescue detachment of Aksu, a 2.2-meter-high robot attracted the attention of passing officers, firefighters, and their family members; everyone stopped to take pictures of the robot.

Li Yunfei, an officer from a fire rescue station in Aksu, led the building of the fire-fighting robot named "A Shuai". In order to build the robot, Li referred to transformers as the prototype, successively using 16 design drawings and over 200 scrapped fire-fighting equipment parts.

(Photo/Liu Mengjia)

It took half a month for Li and his firefighter colleagues, who have experience in electrowelding, to weld the pieces of abandoned fire-fighting equipment parts by hand.

Li said that the whole body of "A Shuai" features fire-fighting elements: its head is made from a fire-fighting helmet; the eyes are made of bright lights ; the hands are made of mobile chain saws and fire water guns; the torso and joints are made of fire water guns and fire extinguishers; the front chest is made of a motorcycle fuel tank; the back is made using an air breathing cylinder; the legs are made of fire extinguishers, and the feet are made of car wheels.

(Photo/Liu Mengjia)

After painting and polishing, “A Shuai” looks lifelike.

"When we were cleaning up the warehouse, we found some waste equipment that could no longer be repaired and used, so everyone went out on a whim and wanted to turn the scraps into treasure, transforming waste equipment into a robot," Li said while referring to the creative idea.

(Photo/Liu Mengjia)