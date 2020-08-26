DPRK holds politburo meeting to further intensify anti-epidemic work

PYONGYANG, Aug. 26 (Xinhua) -- Kim Jong Un, the top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), presided over an enlarged politburo meeting on Tuesday to discuss measures to prevent the COVID-19 pandemic and prepare for an approaching powerful typhoon, state media reported Wednesday.

According to the official Korean Central News Agency, the enlarged meeting of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) discussed in depth the relevant issues on the state emergency anti-epidemic work and measures to further strengthen it.

"The meeting seriously assessed some defects in the state emergency anti-epidemic work for checking the inroads of the malignant virus, and studied measures to overcome the defects urgently," the report said.

It called on all officials of the Party, public security and defense organs to take intense anti-epidemic measures and thoroughly maintain perfect anti-epidemic posture.

Citing facts about some shortcomings in state emergency anti-epidemic work, Kim underlined the need to take active measures involving the entire Party and society for completing and maintaining the anti-epidemic posture and eliminating some defects, the report added.

At an earlier meeting of the WPK Central Committee last week, Kim said the current crisis of COVID-19 requires the country not to allow any outside aid, but close the border tighter and carry out strict anti-epidemic work.

Tuesday's meeting also discussed state emergency measures on preventing any possible damage as a strong typhoon is expected to affect the whole country on Aug. 26-27.

Kim said that preventing the casualties by typhoon and minimizing the damage to crops are an important work which can never be neglected by the party and the government.

Typhoon Bavi, which is currently on its way toward the Korean Peninsula, is expected to make landfall on the DPRK's southwestern province Thursday. The eighth typhoon of the season is forecast to pack strong wind gusts and heavy rains.

According to state media reports, a total of 39,296 hectares of crops were damaged by the recent flood, while at least 16,680 homes and some 630 public buildings were flooded or destroyed across the country.

Following the enlarged meeting, there was a meeting of the Executive Policy Council, which studied and discussed practical issues to prepare for the 8th Congress of the WPK, the report said.