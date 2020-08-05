China expresses indignation over leak of UN draft report on DPRK

China on Tuesday expressed indignation and concern over the leak of a confidential UN draft report on the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK).

"China notes that the 2020 Midterm Report drafted by the Panel of Experts of the Security Council 1718 Committee has been leaked to the media and caused unfounded media hypes. China expresses indignation and concern on this issue," the spokesperson for the Permanent Mission of China to the United Nations said.

"The previous reports of the panel were also leaked, and some member states including China expressed concerns. China requests the Secretariat to take this issue seriously and avoid leakage in the future," the spokesperson said.

"China has been completely and strictly implementing DPRK-related resolutions of the Security Council, and faithfully fulfilling its international obligations. To that end, China has sustained huge losses and made tremendous sacrifice," the spokesperson said.

"China will continue to work towards dialogue and detente, advance political settlement process, and play a positive and constructive role on working towards denuclearization of the peninsula and lasting peace and stability in the region," the spokesperson stressed.

The Security Council's sanctions committee on the DPRK, called the 1718 Sanctions Committee, was established in 2006 by Resolution 1718 in response to the DPRK's first nuclear test and other nuclear proliferation activities.