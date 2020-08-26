Young Chinese people begin to place more importance on health

Coffee with goji berries used to be a joke drink, but not in today’s health-conscious era. A survey shows that presently, more than 90 percent of Chinese young people born after 1990 are conscious about maintaining their health, and more than half of them attach great importance to it.

Tongrentang, a Chinese pharmaceutical company founded in 1669, has introduced a new type of coffee to meet this trend.

Currently, there are two Tongrentang stores in Beijing that provide this "herbal coffee". One is the flagship store in Daxing, which has three floors. In addition to food and beverages, there is also a diagnosis and treatment area, dispensing area and pharmacy.

The other store is located in Chaoyang district. In addition to coffee, the store also provides health soup, porridge, pastry, and other packaged retail goods, as well as medical consultations and preparations of medicine.

In fact, Tongrentang is not the only company offering coffee for health maintenance. In 2019, Pacific Coffee, a coffee shop group originating in Hong Kong, and Dong E E Jiao, a brand that specializes in the manufacturing and marketing of Chinese traditional medicines and health products, launched a series of drinks called "Ejiao Coffee".

(Photo/Pixabay.com)

Sales of this series of new products from stores in seven cities, including Beijing and Shanghai, are more than 30 percent higher than those of its conventional products. Nowadays, the middle-aged and elderly are not the only group of people interested in maintaining their health, as this has already become a hot topic for young people in recent years along with deteriorating health conditions.

A recent report on the trend of health maintenance and young people’s consumption habits released by the data center of media group Yicai shows that more than half of China's post-90s generation suffer from hair loss and impaired eyesight. At the same time, about 40 percent of the post-90s generation are plagued by obesity and declining exercise ability, and 30 percent suffer from declines in immunity.

In addition, due to the COVID-19 outbreak this year, the concept of public health is increasing, and young people no longer just focus on food, clothing, electronics and entertainment, but are paying more attention to health and health-related products.

Furthermore, young people now prefer "ready-to-eat" nourishing foods. As a result, many traditional medicine and snack brands have launched products such as independently packaged black sesame pills.