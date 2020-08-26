Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Aug 26, 2020
First China-Europe freight train from Shenzhen departs China via Alataw Pass

(People's Daily Online)    08:57, August 26, 2020

The first China-Europe freight train from Shenzhen, in south China’s Guangdong province, left the country through Alataw Pass, a major rail port in northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, for Duisburg in Germany on Aug. 23.

(Photo/CCTV NEWS App)

The train marks a new international trade channel in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

Passing through European cities including Moscow, Minsk, Malaszewicze, Warsaw, and Hamburg, it is scheduled to arrive at its destination in 14 days, covering a total distance of 13,438 km.

The train is carrying 49 TEUs of electronic products, electromechanical products, textiles, and other light industrial goods with a total value of about 23 million yuan (over $3 million).

Given the impeded international logistics caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the China-Europe freight service has become a major logistics channel between the two places.

In the first six months this year, the China-Europe freight service has made 5,122 trips, transporting 460,000 TEUs, up 36 percent and 41 percent, respectively, promoting cooperation on COVID-19 response among China, Europe and countries along the freight routes.

