Youth Olympic champion Chen takes surprising victory in China's street high jump contest

BEIJING, Aug. 22 (Xinhua) -- 2018 Youth Olympic Games champion Chen Long upset Asian Games winner Wang Yu to win the 2020 Chinese Athletics Street Tour (CAST) high jump competition here on Saturday.

The showcase event, which was staged at the Huaxi Live complex located outside of the Wukesong Stadium, featured nine elite jumpers of the country with two-time defending champion Wang being the top favorite.

But the 17-year-old Chen managed to steal the spotlight as he leaped off 2.00-meter with his second attempt and went on to conquer 2.05m, 2.10m, 2.16m and 2.19m with perfect clearance.

Wang, who set the meet record of 2.32m in 2018, cleared 2.10m and 2.16m with a clean sheet, and chose to skip 2.19m to save energy.

When the bar was raised to 2.22m, only three jumpers were left in contention, including Wang, Chen and Li Jialun from Team Heilongjiang. But none of them managed to clear the bar.

Chen took the top honors in his first appearance in the CAST. Li also cleared 2.19m but had to settle for the second place after count-back. Wang finished third with 2.16m

"It was the first time for me to compete outside the stadium, I was a little nervous at the beginning but managed to relax and find my rhythm soon," said Chen, who cleared 2.22m to win his Youth Olympic gold in Buenos Aires.

"My expectation for the competition was to clear 2.24m. Although I take the victory, I am not quite satisfied with my results," he added.