World Skate unveils updated Olympic qualification process for Tokyo 2020

(Xinhua)    13:28, May 18, 2020

PARIS, May 18 (Xinhua) -- World Skate has announced the updated qualification process for the postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The original qualification schedule was thrown into disarray after the coronavirus pandemic forced the Tokyo 2020 to be rescheduled to July 23-August 8, 2021 and numerous qualifiers to be canceled or postponed.

World Skate has extended the current Olympic qualification period to June 29, 2021. The best four results during this time will count towards qualification.

Yet these proposals are subject to approval by the International Olympic Committee Executive Board before they are implemented.

There will be no change to event tiering, the points system, points already acquired or the quota system.

World Skate left open the possibility of having World Championships in both 2020 and 2021.

The World Skate SLS World Championship of Street Skateboarding in London had been due to take place from May 19 to 24, while the World Skate World Championship of Park Skateboarding in Nanjing was scheduled for May 26 to 31. Both have been postponed.

Skateboarding is due to make its Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020.

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Bianji)

