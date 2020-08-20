China sees remarkable achievements in poverty alleviation through boosting employment

China has made remarkable achievements in poverty alleviation by boosting increasing employment. As of June 30, the number of poverty-stricken migrant laborers nationwide reached 28.3 million, which was 3.7 percent more than the total number of migrant workers last year.

Migrant workers work in a lighting company in Jing'an county, Jiangxi province. (Photo/Xinhua)

At a shoe workshop in Cangxi county, southwest China's Sichuan province, workers are busy rushing to complete orders. “We give priority to ensuring the employment of more than 20 poor laborers,” said Guo Anshu, the person in charge of the enterprise, adding that the county will provide bonus funds, apply for business venture guarantee loan discounts for enterprises, and encourage enterprises to prioritize employment of poor laborers.

“Employment is the biggest livelihood of the people,” a relevant person in charge of the State Council Leading Group Office of Poverty Alleviation and Development said, adding that it is important to ensure that the number of poor migrant workers increases and does not decrease, adding that the employment situation of the poor labor force serves as an important indicator of the annual effectiveness of poverty alleviation efforts.

All localities and departments give priority to finding out the needs of poor laborers, prioritizing training, and encouraging major projects and key enterprises to preferentially recruit qualified poor laborers.

“I take free chartered buses or chartered planes all the way from my hometown to Xiamen, and get free physical examinations and free daily necessities upon arrival. Now my wife and I are well paid!” said Ma Zhanyun, a poor migrant worker from Kangle county, Linxia Hui autonomous prefecture, northwest China's Gansu.

As of July 10, Xiamen city in southeast China's Fujian province had arranged for a total of 3,882 poor laborers to work in the city, an increase of 130 percent over the same period last year.

"With this certificate, I can work as a hospital nurse or accompanying nurse, and earn more than 5,000 yuan (about $722) a month,” Shi Qingshi, a poor worker from Wan'an county, east China's Jiangxi province, said happily while holding his training certificate as a nursing worker, adding that "I asked my wife to get housekeeping and nursing training. When we both rely on our skills to make a living, getting rid of poverty is no problem!"