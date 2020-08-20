Japan's trade surplus rebounds in July, increased demand from China helps balance sheet

Japan posted its first goods trade surplus in four months in July, as while exports remained largely hamstrung owing to the global coronavirus pandemic continuing to zap demand, a sharp rise in those to China helped the balance sheet, the government said in a report on Wednesday.

According to the the Finance Ministry, Japan logged a goods trade surplus of 11.6 billion yen (110.08 million U.S. dollars) in the recording period, with exports falling for a 20th consecutive month by 19.2 percent on year to 5.37 trillion yen (50.96 billion U.S. dollars), while imports retreated 22.3 percent, marking a 15th straight month of decline.

Japan's exports to China, its biggest trading partner, rose 8.2 percent from a year earlier to 1.33 trillion yen (12.62 billion U.S. dollars) in the reporting month, the ministry's preliminary data showed, as demand increased for nonferrous metals, semiconductor-making machines and automobiles.

Imports from China, meanwhile, booked a 9.8 percent drop to 1.46 trillion yen (13.85 billion U.S. dollars), the ministry said, marking a 127.39 billion yen (1.20 billion U.S. dollars) deficit for Japan with the world's second-largest economy.

As for Asia, including China, exports fell 8.2 percent, while imports were down 13.5 percent, the ministry said, with Japan logging a trade surplus of 338.17 billion yen (3.20 billion U.S. dollars).

Exports to the United States totaled 1.09 trillion yen (10.34 billion U.S. dollars), dropping for a 12th straight month by 19.5 percent on falling demand for aircraft engine parts and automobiles, the ministry said.

Imports from the United States slumped 25.5 percent to 578.88 billion yen (5.49 billion U.S. dollars), meanwhile, dropping for the third successive month, with Japan's surplus totaling 512.48 billion yen (4.86 billion U.S. dollars).

Japan booked a trade deficit of 212.41 billion yen (2.01 billion U.S. dollars) with the European Union, with exports tumbling 30.5 percent to 439.26 billion yen (4.16 billion U.S. dollars), while imports fell 14.3 percent to 651.67 billion yen (6.18 billion U.S. dollars), the ministry also said.