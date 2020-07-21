Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Jul 21, 2020
Tokyo stocks advance in morning on tech issues rise, vaccine hopes

(Xinhua)    15:09, July 21, 2020

Tokyo stocks advanced Tuesday morning, with technology issues tracking their U.S. peers higher overnight, with sentiment lifted by the development of a COVID-19 vaccine in Britain showing positive results in trials.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average added 139.23 points, or 0.61 percent, from Monday to 22,856.71.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, gained 0.87 points, or 0.06 percent, at 1,577.90.

Securities house, machinery and electric appliance issues comprised those that gained the most by the morning break.

