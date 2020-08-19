China's youth, students' federations conclude key meetings

The All-China Youth Federation and the All-China Students' Federation on Tuesday concluded key meetings to review work of the past five years and elect new leaderships.

During the session of the All-China Youth Federation, a work report of the federation's previous committee was reviewed and approved. Wang Hongyan, a senior official with the Communist Youth League of China, was elected as chairperson of the federation.

At the All-China Students' Federation congress, a new committee was elected, consisting of 179 groups. The student union of Tsinghua University was elected as the presiding group of the federation.

The meetings started on Monday.