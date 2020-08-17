Chinese farmers take advantage of high tech to increase production

"I'm planting a 'high-tech field' now!" said a farmer from east China’s Anhui province. For farmers like him, thanks to advanced technology, they no longer have to depend solely on weather conditions for an increase of production.

A drone sprays pesticides over an orchard in a village in Linfen, north China’s Shanxi province. (Photo/Xinhua)

Yu Wenhe, a farmer from Anhui province said that for his high-yield disaster resistant varieties, he no longer need to rely solely on the weather conditions; from planting to harvest, every process can be finished by machines, and the yield can be well guaranteed.

"Mobile phones have become the new farm tools. You can control the land at home," Yu opened the mobile phone software and had a clear understanding about the "transplanting area", "operation track" and "fertilizer".

"After farm machines are equipped with positioning function, I can grasp in time about how many seedlings and how much fertilizer are needed, as well as receive accurate data,” Yu said.

Agricultural science and technology, such as the integration of agricultural machinery and agronomy and intelligent agriculture, helps ensure the high production of autumn grain crops.

"Farming has changed from manual work to technical work!" said Huang Qinyong, a farmer from the eco-agricultural demonstration field in Zhengbaotun town, Xiajin county, east China's Shandong province, adding that "the leaves of these corns are thick and broad. Under the guidance of experts, the temperature can be calculated accurately. When growing five days later than usual, the plants are 20 centimeters higher than the ordinary varieties."

Huang also noted that with the application of a new type of organic fertilizer and high-tech agricultural equipment, corn can grow faster, with abundant and well-developed roots; this year, the yield of more than 300 mu (20 hectares) of corn is expected to increase by more than 100 jin (50 kilograms) per mu.

"The breeding level has been improved; agricultural mechanization and intelligence has been improved, and the disaster prevention and reduction system is improving to help stabilize grain production capacity," Li Maosong, a researcher at Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences, said.

At present, the coverage rate of fine varieties in China has reached 96 percent; varieties' contribution rate to agricultural yield has increased over 43 percent, and the comprehensive mechanization rate of crop cultivation and harvest has exceeded 70 percent.