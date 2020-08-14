China’s first river snail rice noodle institute opens in S China’s Guangxi

China’s first river snail rice noodles institute launched its first training session in Liuzhou city, south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, recently, marking the start of the training of professionals for enterprises in this industry, Chinanews.com reported on Aug. 13.

Photo shows the training session. (Photo/Wang Yizhao)

The institute was jointly established by the local government, the Liuzhou Vocational and Technological College and enterprises in the industry. A total of 220 workers from Guangxi Zhongliu Food Technology Co. Ltd. attended the two-day session, which focused on improving their professional skills, at the Liuzhou Vocational and Technological College.

Xiang Lili, the company’s human resources director, said the company hoped that these front-line workers, who generally have a low education level, would gain more professional knowledge from this session so that they can better adapt to this rapidly changing society.

“The booming sector has resulted in a growing demand for talents, which has been a major bottleneck for many companies,” introduced Li Yulin, a member of the institute’s project team.

According to Li, the institute had earlier learnt about the difficulties and needs facing companies in the industry from its surveys, and is now aiming to cultivate talents with multiple skills to support the development of the industry.

Originating in Liuzhou, river snail rice noodles, whose Chinese name is Liuzhou Luosifen, got its name from the ingredients used in its soup. With its unique and delicious flavor, this local snack has not only become a huge hit with Chinese diners, but also become increasingly popular around the world.