The total number of COVID-19 cases in the United States surpassed 5.2 million on Thursday, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

The case count in the country rose to 5,204,792, with the national death toll reaching 166,148 as of 11:27 a.m. local time (1527 GMT), according to the CSSE.

The hardest-hit U.S. state of California reported 594,554 cases, followed by Florida with 550,901 cases, Texas with 524,400 cases and New York with 422,703 cases, the tally showed.

Other states with over 180,000 cases include Georgia, Illinois, Arizona and New Jersey, according to the CSSE.

By far, the United States remains the worst-hit nation, with the highest caseload and death toll.