Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Aug 14, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

U.S. Department of Justice finds Yale University discriminates Asians, whites in admission

(Xinhua)    08:34, August 14, 2020

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) notified Yale University on Thursday of its findings that the institution discriminated Asian American and white applicants in its admissions process.

The DOJ said in a press release that its findings "are the result of a two-year investigation in response to a complaint by Asian American groups concerning Yale's conduct," and that "Yale rejects scores of Asian American and white applicants each year based on their race, whom it otherwise would admit."

Yale, according to the DOJ, "discriminates based on race and national origin in its undergraduate admissions process, and that race is the determinative factor in hundreds of admissions decisions each year."

The Supreme Court held that colleges receiving federal funds may consider applicants' race in certain limited circumstances as one of a number of factors, the DOJ said, adding, however, it found "Yale's use of race is anything but limited."

Yale spokeswoman Karen Peart denied the DOJ's accusation, saying in a statement that the university was "dismayed that the DOJ has made its determination before allowing Yale to provide all the information the Department has requested thus far," adding that Yale's practices "absolutely comply with decades of Supreme Court precedent."

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York