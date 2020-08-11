Chinese university sends acceptance letter with “sounds” from the universe

China’s University of Chinese Academy of Sciences (UCAS) issued its first undergraduate acceptance letter on August 10, along with a special present – “sounds” from the universe, according to the official Weibo account of China Youth Daily.

The sounds are signals of 15 pulsars discovered by teachers and students of the university with the help of the country’s Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope (FAST), the world's largest single-dish radio telescope. Among them, 13 pulsar signals were released to the world for the first time through these acceptance letters.

Converted and slightly processed by the university’s students, the signals came in the form of a vinyl disk.