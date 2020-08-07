Chinese mainland reports 37 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

Chinese health authority said Friday that it received reports of 37 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland Thursday, including 27 locally transmitted.

Of the locally-transmitted cases, 26 were reported in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, and one in Beijing, the National Health Commission said in its daily report.

On Thursday, 10 new imported cases were also reported. Of the cases, seven were reported in Shanghai and one each in the provinces of Liaoning, Jiangsu and Sichuan, the commission said.

Two new suspected COVID-19 cases were reported in Shanghai, and no deaths related to the disease were reported on Thursday, the commission said.

On Thursday, 31 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery, the commission said.

By the end of Thursday, a total of 2,120 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Of them, 2,014 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 106 remained hospitalized, with one in serious condition. No deaths from the imported cases had been reported.

As of Thursday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 84,565, including 843 patients who were still being treated, with 36 in severe condition.

Altogether 79,088 people had been discharged after recovery, and 4,634 had died of the disease on the mainland, the commission said.

There were still three suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland, it added.

According to the commission, 26,499 close contacts were still under medical observation after 313 were discharged on Thursday.