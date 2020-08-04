Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Aug 4, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

WHO advance team to China concludes their mission: WHO chief

(Xinhua)    09:13, August 04, 2020

World Health Organization (WHO) chief said Monday that the WHO advance team that traveled to China has concluded their mission to lay the groundwork for further joint efforts to identify the virus origins.

"One of the areas that we've been continuing to study is the origins of the virus that causes COVID-19," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual press conference from Geneva.

As a result of these efforts, he said that WHO and Chinese experts have drafted the Terms of Reference for the studies and program of work for an international team, led by WHO.

"The international team will include leading scientists and researchers from China and around the world," the WHO chief said.

Epidemiological studies will begin in China's Wuhan to identify the potential source of infection of the early cases, he said, adding that evidence and hypotheses generated through this work will lay the ground for further, longer-term studies.

An advance team, comprised of two WHO experts, was sent to China about three weeks ago.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

Full coverage

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York