71-year-old runner overcomes arthritis, plans to participate in National Games marathon

Don't ask for speed, forget time, run freely and be happy, this is the experience of running from Wang Changsheng, a 71-year-old "Internet celebrity" runner in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

Wang Changsheng takes part in Xi'an Marathon in 2018. (Photo/China Youth Daily)

Wang suffered from arthritis when he was a child, and all kinds of treatments were ineffective. At the age of 15, Wang met an experienced Chinese medicine doctor who advised that "only trying to run can save you."

After running for a period of time, Wang found that his health condition had improved. Out of his desire to maintain his health and in pursuit of a hobby, he persisted in running for 55 years.

"When I was young, my employer knew that I was full of spirit, and I always seemed to have endless energy," said Wang, adding that running has shaped his physique and, more importantly, helped him build up an indomitable will.

At 71 years of age, Wang can easily stand on the parallel bars and do dozens of pull-ups with only two middle fingers; he can even do standard push-ups using only his two thumbs.

Wang's tough physical quality comes from his persistence over the past few decades, which is beyond the reach of many young people.

"Whatever I am sure of, I must do it. As long as I set a goal, I must do the best I can within my ability. This idea also promotes me to keep running and motivates me to stick to it," Wang shared.

Talking about the 14th National Games to be held in Xi'an next year, Wang said that he hopes to participate in the marathon for the masses and compete with friends from all over the country.