China, UK enjoy broad prospects for science, technology cooperation: expert

China and the UK enjoy broad prospects for science and technology cooperation in a range of fields from scientific research to talent training, a Chinese expert said on Wednesday.

Zhu Yan (Photo/Yu Kai)

Zhu Yan, dean of the Institute of Internet Industry under Tsinghua University, made the remarks at the “Jintai Roundtable” seminar on China-UK economic cooperation and innovation development held by People’s Daily Online.

While the novel coronavirus pandemic has impacted economic development, it has also brought an opportunity to turn to digital relations of production that are appropriate to productivity, according to Zhu.

By focusing on digital relations of production, the two countries can cooperate in two areas, Zhu said.

First, China and the UK can complement each other with their respective strengths in science and technology. “China has made more and more scientific and technological breakthroughs. Both countries can carry out in-depth cooperation in the future to expand the boundaries of human cognition,” according to the expert.

The Institute of Internet Industry has worked together with BT Group Plc for more than a decade, mainly on how information technology can improve people’s lives and production, Zhu noted, calling for in-depth research into digital consumption that has become a new consumption model around the world, and the ubiquitous digital transformation of traditional industries.

Secondly, two countries can also further their cooperation in the training of talents. According to Zhu, the foundation of cooperation in scientific research lies in personnel exchanges. Based on the current personnel exchanges between Chinese and British universities and colleges, the two countries should intensify cooperation in this field to cultivate talents in the digital era.

“Science knows no borders. We should continue to learn from each other and enhance cooperation in this field,” Zhu said.