China, UK to continue science, technology, innovation cooperation: expert

China and the UK will continue science, technology and innovation cooperation, which will bring more opportunities than challenges, a Chinese expert said on Wednesday.

Xu Xinchao, deputy director of the Beijing Municipal Science & Technology Commission (BMSTC), made the remarks at the “Jintai Roundtable” seminar on China-UK economic cooperation and innovation development held by People's Daily Online.

Both countries enjoy a good foundation for cooperation in this aspect. In 2017, the two governments issued the China-UK Joint Strategy for Science, Technology and Innovation Cooperation, the very first document of this kind between China and the UK, drawing the new blueprint of bilateral cooperation in the field of science and technology.

BMSTC has supported the building of the Cambridge Innovation Center in Beijing, and used TusPark Cambridge jointly built by TusHoldings, a Beijing-based company, and Trinity College, to introduce cutting-edge technologies from the UK and promote cooperation in personnel exchanges.

While the UK’s technological innovation system needs global support, the two countries’ new economic growth points mainly rely on emerging technologies amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. The strengthening of bilateral cooperation in science and technology will bring new opportunities for the survival and development of enterprises in both countries, especially small and medium-sized enterprises.

Xu believes that the digital economy is one of the key industries in China and Britain. The sudden outbreak has spurred the development of the digital economy, generating new business forms and models, such as smart medical care, urban governance, telecommuting and online education, which has been playing an important supporting role in pandemic control and has helped create new blue ocean for the economy.

“The UK is one of the top digital economies. The digital technology R&D center at TusPark Cambridge has attracted many British digital companies, and TusPark Newcastle has also attracted a large number of innovative companies fueling the digital economy,” Xu said.

Continuing, Xu explained that these are excellent resources and foundations for China and the UK to deepen cooperation in the digital economy in the future, providing immeasurable opportunities for both countries’ science, technology and innovation cooperation.

Beijing is optimizing policies to boost the development and cooperation in the digital economy with various new measures, according to the official.

“China and the UK embrace boundless opportunities for science, technology and innovation cooperation,” Xu said, adding that the two sides can deepen innovation cooperation in key areas such as the digital economy.

To realize the goal, the two countries can build innovation platforms, promote the implementation of key projects, hold exchange events, and strengthen cooperation in personnel exchanges.