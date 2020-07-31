China on Thursday called on the United States to provide an open, fair, just and non-discriminatory market environment for entities of all countries including China, and stop politicizing trade and economic issues.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks at a daily press briefing when responding to a query that the U.S. government is about to complete its national security review of short video sharing platform TikTok.

Wang said that the Chinese government always asks Chinese companies to observe laws and regulations when doing business with foreign countries.

Without any evidence, the U.S. is threatening a Chinese company based on presumption of guilt, revealing its hypocrisy in so-called "upholding fairness and freedoms," Wang said.

"This is in violation of the WTO principles of openness, transparency and non-discrimination, and it doesn't serve the interests of the American people and companies," Wang said.

Citing governments and media of some countries that have emphasized there shouldn't be any "double standard" when it comes to social media, Wang said China's software and apps meet people's need and market demand, provide diversified choices, and help social media markets in all countries grow in a sound manner.

"We call on some in the U.S. to heed the voices from the international community, provide an open, fair, just and non-discriminatory market environment for entities of all countries including China, and stop politicizing trade and economic issues. This concerns the image and credibility of the U.S.," Wang said.