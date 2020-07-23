Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Jul 23, 2020
China's central bank injects liquidity into market

(Xinhua)    11:12, July 23, 2020

China's central bank pumped cash into the banking system via reverse repos Thursday.

The People's Bank of China injected a total of 50 billion yuan (about 7.15 billion U.S. dollars) into the market through seven-day reverse repos at an interest rate of 2.2 percent, according to a statement on the website of the central bank.

As 50 billion yuan of reverse repos matured Thursday, the operation led to no net injection.

A reverse repo is a process in which the central bank purchases securities from commercial banks through bidding, with an agreement to sell them back in the future.

China will pursue a prudent monetary policy in a more flexible and appropriate way, according to this year's government work report.

The country will use a variety of tools including required reserve ratio reductions, interest rate cuts, and re-lending to enable M2 money supply and aggregate financing to grow at notably higher rates than last year, said the report.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)

