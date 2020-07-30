CAIT president: “golden era” of China-UK ties should be passed on from generation to generation

As this year marks the fifth anniversary of the “golden era” of China-UK ties, the bilateral relationship should be passed on from generation to generation, Jin Xu, president of the China Association of International Trade (CAIT), said on Wednesday.

Jin Xu (Photo/Yu Kai)

Jin, who is also former minister-counselor of the Chinese embassy in the UK, made the remarks at the “Jintai Roundtable” seminar on China-UK economic cooperation and innovation development held by People's Daily Online.

“Now, projects invested by Chinese companies are scattered around the UK, from London to Scotland and Northern Ireland, and Chinese investment continues to grow in the landmark buildings of the City of London,” Jin said.

“Britain is home to more and more Chinese restaurants. More and more British can speak Chinese and more British children are learning Chinese,” Jin noted, adding that this is an encouraging phenomenon.

Over 1 million Chinese people have traveled to the UK in recent years. “Chinese people can be seen everywhere in Britain now, and almost every shop has a salesperson who can speak Chinese,” Jin said.

The UK was the first major Western country to recognize the People’s Republic of China and join the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, according to Jin, adding that the country has also repeatedly mentioned that it is a natural partner for the Belt and Road Initiative and that the bilateral friendship and cooperation should be further advanced.