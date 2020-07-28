China, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Nepal to jointly fight COVID-19

China, Afghanistan, Pakistan and Nepal on Monday agreed to work together to fight COVID-19 and resume economy.

The agreement came when Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi hosted a conference of foreign ministers of the four countries via video link.

Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan Mohammed Haneef Atmar, Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Pakistani Minister for Economic Affairs Khusro Bakhtyar and Nepali Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali attended the video conference.

Wang said that as a neighbor and partner, China stands ready to continue to work with Afghanistan, Pakistan and Nepal to overcome difficulties, safeguard people's health, promote the resumption of work and production and enhance people's livelihood until final victory over COVID-19.

Wang proposed that the four countries consolidate consensus of solidarity against COVID-19, carry out joint cooperation mechanism on COVID-19 response in the region, enhance cooperation in the fight against the pandemic and in vaccine, and accelerate economic recovery and development after the pandemic.

Ministers from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Nepal said the three sides are willing to deepen cooperation with China to fight COVID-19, ensure the flow of trade and transport corridors, facilitate people-to-people and trade connection, build a "silk road of health" and community of a shared future for humanity.