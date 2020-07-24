China’s second-hand commodities trading market flourishes

A rising number of Chinese people have begun to make use of second-hand commodity trading platforms to sell their used products, which conforms well to the concept of low-carbon environmental protection and recycling.

(Photo/pixabay.com)

"At first I was curious and tried to sell a makeup set that didn't fit me on the Internet. Soon a buyer came to contact me; we negotiated the price and I then delivered the product through an express company. It went well," shared a second-hand commodities seller surnamed Jiang, who works in northeast China’s Liaoning province, adding that she has sold more than 60 second-hand items so far.

The size of China's second-hand e-commerce market reached 259.7 billion yuan ($37.1 billion) in 2019, up 53.2 percent from 2018, according to data released by the e-commerce research center of 100EC.com, a China-based news platform on cyber economy.

"With the concept of low-carbon environmental protection and recycling gaining popularity, the actual demand of many consumers coincides with the concept of 'recreating value' advocated by the second-hand goods trading platform, " said Meng Huixin, an analyst with the legal rights and interests department of100EC.com.

Meng noted that compared with those of traditional trading methods, users of second-hand goods trading platforms can own the dual identities of buyers and sellers, with more diversified commodities; furthermore, the trading experience is more like making friends.