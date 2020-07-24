Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Jul 24, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China’s second-hand commodities trading market flourishes

(People's Daily Online)    16:53, July 24, 2020

A rising number of Chinese people have begun to make use of second-hand commodity trading platforms to sell their used products, which conforms well to the concept of low-carbon environmental protection and recycling.

(Photo/pixabay.com)

"At first I was curious and tried to sell a makeup set that didn't fit me on the Internet. Soon a buyer came to contact me; we negotiated the price and I then delivered the product through an express company. It went well," shared a second-hand commodities seller surnamed Jiang, who works in northeast China’s Liaoning province, adding that she has sold more than 60 second-hand items so far.

The size of China's second-hand e-commerce market reached 259.7 billion yuan ($37.1 billion) in 2019, up 53.2 percent from 2018, according to data released by the e-commerce research center of 100EC.com, a China-based news platform on cyber economy.

"With the concept of low-carbon environmental protection and recycling gaining popularity, the actual demand of many consumers coincides with the concept of 'recreating value' advocated by the second-hand goods trading platform, " said Meng Huixin, an analyst with the legal rights and interests department of100EC.com.

Meng noted that compared with those of traditional trading methods, users of second-hand goods trading platforms can own the dual identities of buyers and sellers, with more diversified commodities; furthermore, the trading experience is more like making friends. 

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)

Add your comment

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York