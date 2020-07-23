Chinese customs to boost business environment for foreign trade, investment

China will further improve the business environment for foreign trade and foreign-funded enterprises, according to the General Administration of Customs (GAC).

The customs will provide targeted assistance in tax payment, credit management and customs clearance to meet demand and solve problems that enterprises face through online and offline platforms, said GAC official Dang Yingjie at a press conference Wednesday.

Customs clearance will become more efficient as authorities work to promote the establishment of a scientific, reasonable and complete system of customs supervision, Dang said.

Meanwhile, the GAC will continue to reduce the overall customs clearance time for goods and minimize the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Dang said.

Paperwork for exports will be streamlined and the Authorized Economic Operator (AEO) credit system optimized to make it more convenient for enterprises, Dang noted.

More will be done for tax and fee cuts. The GAC will cooperate with relevant departments to reduce import and export costs and lower charges for ports, docks and quarantine inspections, said Dang.