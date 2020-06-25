Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Jun 25, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China extends fee cuts, exemptions for foreign trade firms

(Xinhua)    10:18, June 25, 2020

BEIJING, June 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese authorities have announced the extension of fee cuts and exemptions for import and export enterprises to stabilize the foreign trade sector amid the COVID-19 epidemic.

The preferential policies, including waiving port construction fees levied on importers and exporters and halving oil-pollution damage compensation for ships, will be extended to Dec. 31, 2020, according to a circular jointly issued Wednesday by the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Transport.

The move aims to help enterprises tide over difficulties and advance the development of foreign trade during the epidemic-containment period, the circular said.

An earlier State Council executive meeting stressed that fee cuts should be further implemented to ensure employment, meet basic living needs, and protect market entities.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York