23 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland

The National Health Commission said Wednesday that 23 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland Tuesday.

There were 233 patients still being treated, including six in severe condition, the commission said in its daily report.

Altogether 78,840 patients had been cured and discharged from hospitals by Tuesday, the report said.

As of Tuesday, a total of 83,707 confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported on the mainland, among whom 4,634 died of the disease.