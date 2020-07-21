First China-Europe freight train with only toys departs from E China’s Yiwu

A train loaded with 94 TEUs of toys departed from the Yiwu West Railway Station in Yiwu, east China’s Zhejiang province, bound for the Czech capital Prague, on Tuesday morning. It is the first China-Europe freight train carrying toys arranged by China to meet market needs.

The first China-Europe freight train carrying toys departs from Yiwu in east China’s Zhejiang province. (Photo/Li Xulong)

The train X8020 is scheduled to arrive in Prague in 15 days. By July 20, the China-Europe freight trains running between Yiwu and European cities had made a total of 314 trips this year, transporting 29,408 TEUs of commodities, up 183.59 percent year on year.

The train service has become an efficient international logistics network for transporting commodities, supplies for the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and daily necessities to European countries.

China has been the Czech Republic’s largest trading partner outside the European Union, while the Czech Republic is China’s second largest trading partner in Central and Eastern Europe.