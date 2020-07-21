Australia's Northern Territory launches plan for economic recovery from COVID-19 pandemic

The government of Australia's Northern Territory (NT) has launched its plan for economic recovery from the COVID-19 crisis.

The Territory Economic Reconstruction Commission (TERC) on Monday published its interim report, making 15 key recommendations on how to accelerate the NT's economic rebound from the pandemic.

It identified energy, tourism, agribusiness, resources and manufacturing as major economic opportunities for the region.

The report was welcomed by Michael Gunner, the chief minister of the NT, who said he was committed to making the NT "the easiest place in Australia to do business."

"Being the safest place in Australia has put us in a prime position to have the strongest comeback in Australia," he said.

"I am determined to turn this once-in-a-century crisis into a once-in-a-century opportunity for the Territory."

"We will make the Territory Australia's comeback capital."

The commission, which consists of business leaders, bureaucrats and former politicians, called for the NT government to investigate the possibility of an "electricity highway" linking Darwin and Alice Springs, which are more than 1,000 km apart.

"To help understand the economics and opportunities of the renewable sector, the commission recommends the Territory and Australian governments jointly undertake a study into an electricity highway based on high voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission links between Darwin and Alice Springs," the report stated.

"The scope of this study should consider the potential for a design that enables multiple projects that both supply and make use of renewable electricity up and down the spine of the Northern Territory, potentially supporting the creation of renewable energy zones," the report said.

The TERC will hand down its final report in November.