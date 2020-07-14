Reality check of Australian allegations against China

A medical worker arranges swab samples collected at a nucleic acid testing site in Shoupakou South Street of Xicheng District, Beijing, capital of China, June 24, 2020. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

BEIJING, July 11 (Xinhua) -- Recently, some Australian politicians and media outlets have been fabricating lies on COVID-19 of one kind or another. They have played a trick of a thief crying "stop thief" to blame China for spreading fake information.

Those preposterous allegations some U.S. politicians and media outlets fabricated in order to shift the blame to China for their inadequate response to COVID-19 have been proved false by media and experts. However, Australian politicians have barely mentioned these, and there are rare reports by Australian media outlets on these. Neither can people see discussion in Australia on U.S. dissemination of fake information.

China is a victim of disinformation, not a disseminator. Lies evaporate in the light of truth. It is time to let facts speak for themselves.

Please see the attachment for the document to find the truth.